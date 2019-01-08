Farmington City Council members take oath of office

Farmington City Administrator David McKnight led the swearing-in ceremony for returning council member Katie Bernhjelm and newly-elected Joshua Hoyt. Their four-year terms run from January 2019 through December 2022.

Farmington City Council member Terry Donnelly welcomed Bernhjelm back to serving and welcomed new member Hoyt.

"It will be a great four-year experience for you and everybody wants to do the best they can to make the city prosper and grow," Donnelly said.

"I want to say thank you to the residents of Farmington for re-electing me for the next four years and I look forward to serving you again," Bernhjelm said. "And I want to say welcome to Josh and I am excited to get started in the new year."

"Thank you to the residents of Farmington and the 2,326 people who wrote my name in and gave me the opportunity to do what I asked for and that is to stand out in front and ultimately represent you," Hoyt said.

Hoyt thanked city leaders for taking time to sit down and talk with him and gave gratitude to administrator McKnight for taking time to lead him through the City Council on-boarding process.

New police officer

Farmington acting police chief Gary Rutherford introduced Aaron Craven, who was sworn-in as a new city police officer.

Craven takes the open position vacated when long-time police officer Steve Kuyper retired this past year.

Rutherford said when Kuyper retired, he took with him years of knowledge and experience.

"We at the police department go back and forth when we are trying to work at replacing someone whether we want to hire someone with experience, or we want to hire someone fresh out of school that we can mold in a way we like," Rutherford said.

Since Kuyper carried a career filled with years of extensive training and experience, Rutherford said it was an easy decision for the department to move forward to hire a more veteran police officer.

Craven carries 14 years of municipal police experience along with an extensive training and background serving as a drug task force agent and crime scene investigator.