Workman elected Dakota County Board chair

In opening remarks, Workman outlined several of Dakota County's priorities for 2019:

• Make smart investments to ensure a high-quality transportation and transit system. That will include the reconstruction of 10 miles of county highways and improvements to four intersections. The county will continue to partner on development of the METRO Orange Line bus rapid transit service and study transit options in eastern Dakota County.

• Protect and improve natural resources. The county will continue developing its regional greenway system, move aggressively to boost recycling and reduce landfill waste, explore the potential construction of a second Recycling Zone, install high-efficiency turbines at Byllesby Dam to replace the 108-year-old turbines, and develop a plan to protect groundwater resources.

• Strengthen and celebrate Dakota County Library services. The library will offer new hours beginning in February that will be more consistent and convenient for most visitors. The renovated Pleasant Hill Library in Hastings and Heritage Library in Lakeville will reopen with a refreshed look, a new iLAB and a larger community meeting room.

• Increase workforce housing. Dakota County will work to increase access to affordable housing and to provide supportive services to decrease the dependency on temporary housing shelters.

• Continue to be good stewards of tax dollars. Dakota County will operate with a budget that relies on the lowest property tax levy per capita among all Minnesota counties.