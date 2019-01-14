Rep. Craig to host first town hall Jan. 24 in Burnsville
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will hold her first town hall meeting Thursday, Jan. 24 at Burnsville High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting at 7.
The high school is at 600 State Highway 13 in Burnsville.
According to a news release Monday, Jan. 14:
"Craig has committed to conduct at least one town hall-style public meeting with a robust question and answer period at least once a month and will rotate the meetings throughout each county in the Second District."
Craig represents Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, covering southern suburbs including Dakota and Goodhue counties.