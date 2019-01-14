Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rep. Craig to host first town hall Jan. 24 in Burnsville

    By RiverTown Newsroom on Jan 14, 2019 at 11:51 a.m.
    U.S. Rep. Angie Craig

    U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will hold her first town hall meeting Thursday, Jan. 24 at Burnsville High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting at 7.

    The high school is at 600 State Highway 13 in Burnsville.

    According to a news release Monday, Jan. 14:

    "Craig has committed to conduct at least one town hall-style public meeting with a robust question and answer period at least once a month and will rotate the meetings throughout each county in the Second District."

    Craig represents Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, covering southern suburbs including Dakota and Goodhue counties.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsangie craigGoodhue CountyDakota CountyTown Hall
    randomness