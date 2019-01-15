A bipartisan group of legislators on Monday, Jan. 14, brought forth two proposals aimed at curbing the use of electronic devices behind the wheel. The first would bar holding a cellphone while behind the wheel and the second would bump up the penalties for causing a crash spurred by texting and driving.

Texting while driving is banned under current law. And those found in violation face petty misdemeanor charges and a $50 fine for the first offense. But law enforcement officers have had trouble enforcing the law, as drivers have said they're handling their phones behind the wheel for other reasons.

The first bill would set petty misdemeanor charges and the $50 fine for drivers found using their phones without using a hands-free or one-touch setting. Use of a phone for GPS navigation or emergency communication would be exempt under the proposal.

The second would set penalties for causing a crash that causes injury or death while using a cellphone equal to those for driving under the influence of alcohol. It would also require the state to include distracted driving training in driver's education courses and increase penalties for texting and driving offenses, with the state able to take possession of a driver's phone after several offenses.

Distracted driving contributed to one in five crashes in Minnesota between 2013 and 2017, according to the Department of Public Safety. An average of 53 people were killed each year as a result.

At a pair of news conferences on Monday, lawmakers carrying the proposals said the tougher penalties were needed to keep drivers' eyes on the road.

"I think it has come to be a universal danger to us on the highways," Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said. "The idea that the two of us have is to simply get people to take their eyes off their cellphone."

Legislative leaders earlier in the day agreed that distracted driving, especially involving cellphones, was a problem and likely could be addressed during this legislative session. But the hangup could be in the penalties attached, they said.

“I hope to be able to vote for a bill," Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Virginia, said. "I’m not going to be able to vote for a bill that makes talking on your phone or texting on your phone a felony."

Lawmakers that sponsored the bills said they were cognizant that penalties could be a tough sell and said they'd be flexible on provisions that would allow law enforcement to take possession of a cellphone after several offenses.

Gov. Tim Walz said he would sign into law legislation making the penalty for distracted driving steeper but said he would leave the specifics to lawmakers.

“I simply ask them to try and do something that’s based on science, that can be enforceable and that we can make a difference and improve safety on our roads,” Walz said. “We’ll sign a distracted driving bill this year."

Follow the bills:

Hands-free bill - House File 50 and its twin Senate File 91 would ban holding a cellphone while behind the wheel. Hands-free calling and texting would be allowed under the measure and use of GPS would be exempt.

Tougher penalties for texting that causes a crash bill - The bill would set penalties for causing a crash that causes injury or death while using a cellphone equal to those for driving under the influence of alcohol. It would also require driver's education courses to require distracted driving instruction and increase penalties for texting and driving. The proposal did not yet have bill number as of Monday afternoon.