New, modern look for Farmington water tower

"I know how important it was to have a modern, fresh logo that represents Farmington moving forward or flowing forward like the Vermillion River that goes through town, and I think this logo represents all of that," said Lauren Siebenaler, city communications specialist.

Farmington City Council unanimously approved the new city logo at its March 4 meeting.

The pale blue water tower located off Pilot Knob Road will be reconditioned after 21 years. The project is expected to take up to 15 weeks, depending on weather conditions.

The new Farmington city logo displays "Farmington" and the design shows three colors — a deep orange to represent the Farmington Tigers and two shades of light blue. The flowing waves on the logo represent the city's natural resource, the Vermillion River.

Last year Classic Protective Coatings was awarded a city contract to paint the water tower at a price tag of about $1.42 million this spring into summer.

Farmington Director of Public Works Katy Gehler said the new paint job on the elevated water tower will last 20 to 25 years, adding how the newer paint has a long lifespan.

In a few work sessions, City Council reviewed five different water tower design images. Some designs included a bridge image and rays of sunshine along with shades of green.

The city hired Richard Cassis with Sparc Design, Inc., to create a city water tower image. The council decided to hire this firm because of the water tower image the group designed for the city of St. Cloud.

The council approved a modern water tower image that marries the look of the new city logo with water tower design images presented.

Branding inventory

The city of Farmington plans to update other branding in time and when the budget allows.

In the future, the city plans a redesign of the city website that includes updates to the social media, city staff email signatures, and the Clear Company Job App website.

To continue the print branding look, the city will use the new logo on letterhead, business cards, city envelopes and return address labels, press releases, marketing banners, department forms and documents and the city's resident guide.

Eventually the new logo will be unveiled on city vehicles, park signs, entry monuments, city campus signs, the industrial park, city and other business signage and facility branding.