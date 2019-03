The time and place for the city and resident meeting is not known yet.

Stormwater pond

Farmington City Council dived into deep discussion on how to best handle encroachments within the neighborhood during a third work session March 11 at City Hall.

The issue is Lake Anne, a large stormwater pond, where some homeowners have installed docks, retaining walls, landscaping and fire pits near the water line on private property.

The council sat down with city staff and attorneys to talk about what approach to take in regards to the outlots and encroachments.

The nine outlots were anticipated to be deeded to the city upon the project completion, but due to the economic recession and instability of that time, the outlots are now in the tax forfeiture process. The city possessed little recourse to correct the encroachments since it was taking place on private property.

Through the tax forfeiture process, the city placed a six-month administrative hold on these nine outlots and will be reacquiring the outlots prior to April 3, when the administrative hold expires.

The city needs to maintain the pond to assure proper drainage and utility easement.

United front

Farmington City Council member Joshua Hoyt said the council is in agreement and wants to present a united front via communications with residents who live in the Mystic Meadows neighborhood subdivision.

There are about 98 residential, single-family home properties whose backyards touch the outlots near Lake Anne.

"We are going to get a letter out and get a public meeting together to have engagement so everybody understands what was the original use for the land, what was the process for it, where we are now, and how do we get to where everybody wants it to be," Hoyt said. "No matter what, there may be some people may feel infringed upon, but overall, we just need to have the understanding that we are here to work with you and we are not just telling you what to do because everybody wants to be happy with the end result."

A few residents who live in Mystic Meadows have contacted City Council members and the conversations have been both in favor of enforcing the encroachments and others concerned about their property line.

In 2005, the original plat for that neighborhood stated the body of water was intended for a stormwater pond.

Seeking general agreement

"We are going to have to work within the existing ordinances and make sure what is there meets some kind of general agreement." Hoyt said. "It is private property that abuts a stormwater pond. ... It is not a public lake and people are not supposed to be taking boats ...(or) canoes out into the water," Hoyt said.

Any amended or modified agreements will be reviewed by the city's legal team to see what the legal implications and liability would mean.

"What is done here is going to set a precedent and whatever is done here, somebody on another body of water is going to argue the same thing," Hoyt said.

Soon residents who live in Mystic Meadows will receive a letter urging them not to make any new improvements in their backyards near the water line. Currently there are nearly 200 stormwater ponds within the city of Farmington and there will be various levels of encroachment citywide that will need to be addressed in the future.

"The general consensus of city staff and council members is that it is an unfortunate circumstance with the developer," Hoyt said. "We have to report to the citizens and not just the citizens with docks and improvements, and we have a responsibility to represent everyone equally and some of those people may not agree with the compliance or the original use of what that property was for."

The issue of liability is also a big issue, Hoyt said, in regards to homeowners' property insurance if someone gets injured near or out on the water.

"I don't have to say 'if' it happens, it is not 'if' but 'when,'" Hoyt said. "This is going to be the first real big test not only for myself as a newly-elected City Council member coming off the heels of the police chief issue last summer, it is easy to talk about transparency but it is another to actually do it."