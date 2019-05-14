Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin reported this finding at the May 7 Rosemount City Council meeting. Martin responded to a resident's inquiry about economic development when Rosemount resident Don Sinnwell asked about economic development efforts during the public comment portion of the prior City Council meeting.

Amazon HQ2 proposal

In the past week, the state of Minnesota released the Amazon HQ2 110-page document that outlined Rosemount as a potential city to host a second headquarters for Amazon, Martin said.

"That data and document is coming out a year and a half later after the bid was produced and after Amazon allowed us and the state to really release it," Martin said.

The project was marketed on 160 acres of UMore Park land. Other Twin Cities suburbs touted as potential Amazon headquarters included Chaska, Minneapolis' North Loop and land near Mall of America in Bloomington.

"This would have been a massive project and it would be hugely impactful," Martin said. "We literally signed a non-disclosure agreement that said we cannot talk about it. This is an example of some challenges that the city faces."

In the past two weeks, a national site selector firm toured potential locations on city properties.

Martin said this is an example of the partnership the city has formed and is evidence of the work done by city staff in cooperation with potential businesses wanting to locate in Rosemount.

With the Greater MSP lead, the city paid $10,000 to have a seat at the table, Martin said.

"There was an event last week with city staff and brokers to strike deals and make introductions," Martin added.

The city of Rosemount has a direct partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Martin said there are a number of sites within the city that are now shovel ready and ready to go for economic development projects.

Economic development underway

The city of Rosemount has a partnership with Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce that offers its networking support and services to area cities.

The city pays a $50,000 annual membership to hire Retail Strategies, a firm that helps the city pursue retail opportunities.

"Retail Strategies is a firm that deals with national franchise chains and businesses, and they connect with the local community and property owners to bridge that gap as far as certain types of restaurants and businesses looking for a certain demographic," Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste said.

Martin said the firm aided the city with the acquisition of restaurant chains currently breaking ground, Jersey Mike's Sub and Noodles & Company.

The two new restaurants will be housed alongside a Sport Clips hair salon. This site is now working on a foundation and is turning dirt near McDonald's.

Martin said city staff and City Council are working to improve and grow economic development.

"That is a direct display of the council's desire to pursue this and another huge one was the non-budgeted, mid-year hiring of an economic development coordinator," Martin said.

The new city administrative position is now being advertised and pursued.

The former Applebee's restaurant in Rosemount will soon have a new tenant since a deal has been struck, Martin said. The Public Storage commercial business is also now expanding with the construction of a new building.

Droste also reminded the public that Pellicci Ace Hardware is prepared to open this summer in the former Terry's Hardware building that has been vacant for two years.

Martin explained how City Council has slated economic development as a top priority in moving the city forward in 2019.

"They have placed a huge commitment on economic development and have put a significant amount of money and resources where their mouth is."