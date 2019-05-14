Search
    City of Farmington hosts Highway 3 Corridor Plan open house

    By RiverTown Newsroom on May 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

    The City of Farmington will host a Highway 3 Corridor Plan Open House from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, inside Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St.

    The open house will review the Highway 3 Corridor Plan being developed to reflect the vision of an attractive and vibrant corridor that positively reflects the community, assists in economic growth and provides a safe, efficient mode of transportation for area residents and visitors.

    The public is encouraged to take a six-question survey on the city's website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us.

    The survey responses will be gathered by Friday, May 17.

