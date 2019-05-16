Farmington fire engine paid with cash

Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said the new 2019 fire engine came at an investment of $715,000 and the equipment on board came in around $150,000.

"It has been in the planning for over five years," Elvestad said. "The committee started working on it and researching different manufacturers for the type of truck we would need for the next 20 years."

The investment came after more than five years of planning by the Farmington Fire Department, city staff and City Council. The fire engine replaces a 1990 fire engine.

The new truck accommodates six firefighters as passengers. The engine comes with a pumper truck and hauls 1,000 gallons of water.

"This truck has what is called a PUC chassis and is configured a lot different than the other truck," Elvestad said. "The pump panel takes up less space and the design helps with compartmentation that allow for storage of equipment."

The multi-purpose truck is equipped with all the rescue equipment to serve public safety needs at the site of car accidents. It also has a 15-gallon per minute pump.

Fire Department leadership met with Farmington City Council during a work session May 6 at Fire Station No. 2.

The work session agenda called for a discussion about fire response time, duty crews and a potential fire station study.

Assistant Farmington fire chiefs Jim Schmitz, Adam Fisher and Jeff Albee gave reports, along with captain Matt Price. Farmington Fire Captain Mark Arens was teaching fire crews at a class that night at Farmington Fire Station No. 1.

Farmington Fire Department is supported by a team of volunteer firefighters. The department has been in existence since 1873 and currently has an authorized strength of 60 paid on-call firefighters.

Fire teams respond to two fire stations that protect residents within 80 square miles in Farmington and Castle Rock, Empire and Eureka townships.