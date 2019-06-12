Farmington Post Office to relocate, consolidate

By combining its carrier operations and retail services into one building, the Postal Service is able to operate more efficiently. The new facility has sufficient parking and is easy to access. The Postal Service anticipates providing the same services at the new location.

The Postal Service will stay at 216 Oak St. until all necessary preparations are completed at the new location. The address and PO Box numbers will not change due to relocation of the Post Office.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.