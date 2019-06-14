First phase of Fairhills Estate approved in Farmington

Farmington City Council approved the final plat during its June 3 meeting.

The first phase will consist of 97 single-family homes with 17 outlots that will be allotted for future development, public and private parkland, storm water facilities, and open space. The initial phase of the likely five-phase housing development is zoned for low- to medium-density residential housing.

Tony Wippler, city planning manager, spoke about the final plat for Fairhills Estate at North Creek.

The developers and builders involved with the project are M/I Homes of Minneapolis, LLC of St. Louis Park and True Gravity Ventures of Minnetonka.

"The proposed overall development will consist of 244 single-family residential lots on 91.01 acres, yielding a density of 2.68 units per acre," city planning manager Tony Wippler said.

About 2.98 acres in the eastern central portion will be dedicated for city parkland.

Farmington Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat April 6 and council approved the preliminary plat April 15. The Planning Commission approved the final plat May 14 with contingencies.

City staff is now working on final planned unit development (PUD) agreement details and HOA agreement.

The contingencies cover how all engineering issues will be addressed, construction plans for stormwater utilities will be finalized and approved by the engineering department, and there will be work with the parks and recreation director to finalize grading for the park to be able to incorporate a trails system.

Rural aesthetic, green space

The new neighborhood will be designed with a rural aesthetic appeal. Gravel roads and green space to plant and harvest organic gardens that are designed to thrive with the utilization of an alternative, green watering system will be included.

It has been almost 10 years since the original PUD was approved and now that housing markets have shifted, the development attempts to deal with the new environmental challenges and evolving consumer preferences.

The developer designed the neighborhood with open space for agricultural purposes such as a vegetable farm or other farming component.

To complement the agriculturally-purposed open space, the developer has plans to have a water reuse component where stormwater is collected. The water collected could be re-applied to the agricultural open space within the housing development.