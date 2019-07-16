The building will be constructed south of Farmington Family Clinic and McDonald’s, according to city planning manager Tony Wippler, who shared a report during the July 9 Planning Commission meeting.

The Just for Kix dance studio will be one tenant among three new retail spaces within the new 11,250-square-foot building. Currently, Just for Kix Farmington operates at 5231 195th St. W.

The development is part of the city’s comprehensive plan in an area called Spruce Street Commercial. City staff reviewed a landscape plan and found it acceptable, Wippler said.

The landscape plan calls for six trees to be planted around the perimeter of the parking lot with 66 shrubs planted around the building perimeter.

“The site plan shows a monument sign to be located near the northwest corner of the lot,” Wippler said.

The sign will not exceed 200 square feet or 20 feet in height. The applicant will submit a sign plan for any wall signs for the building and will address height, location, size, number, type, design, color and a decorative theme or building materials.

The city engineering department reviewed all the grading and utilities for the site and recommended approval of the site plan.

Wippler requested the Planning Commission make four contingencies before the plan moves forward for approval from Farmington City Council. The property owner will need to submit an overall sign plan for the building’s wall signage, submit and seek approval of a sign permit for exterior signage, submit an acceptable plan to city staff regarding trash enclosure screening, and submit and seek approval for a building permit.

Vermillion River Crossings

In July 2018, Clough Properties, LLC, from Baxter, Minn., purchased 1.37 acres of land.

Border Foods International bought 1.06 acres of commercial land to build Taco Bell, although there is no timeline yet.

In the future, plans call for ALDI to construct a new grocery store located on the southeast intersection of Knutsen Drive and Dushane Parkway.

City Council approved a 12-month extension from Hy-Vee in August 2018 on the final platting of land that will become a new grocery store and convenience store. This commercial project will begin when Hy-Vee seeks final approvals for site plans and building permits.

In August 2018, Ryan Anderson, an acting engineer for ALDI, reported the grocery chain had plans to open in Farmington in fall of 2018. There are no updates at this time on a plan to build.

Vermillion River Crossings commercial development allows for retail, personal and professional services such as personal health, beauty services and restaurants, Wippler explained.