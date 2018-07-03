Sewage dump temporarily closes Byllesby Beach

The beach closure followed the city of Northfield's announcement that its wastewater treatment facility discharged up to 1 million gallons of sewage into the Cannon River 1-4 a.m. Tuesday. The Cannon River flows into Byllesby Reservoir, which widens into a "lake" because of the Byllesby hydro-electric dam.

The Goodhue County Lake Byllesby Park amenities remain open, but the beach is closed until further notice.

The public should not have direct contact with the water, Goodhue County officials said in a news release. Direct contact could occur through swimming, tubing, water-skiing, paddle-boarding or other recreational activity.

Boating and fishing are permitted. Anyone who has contact with water while launching boats or fishing should wash with soap and clean water.

Dakota County Parks has started sampling water at Lake Byllesby beach and is following state health recommendations on testing, Goodhue County officials said. When results from at least two consecutive days of sampling indicate the water has returned to safe levels for contact, Dakota County will reopen Lake Byllesby beach and Goodhue County Lake Byllesby beach will follow.

At 8 p.m. Monday, staff at the wastewater facility responded to an alarm. They determined a PVC pipe had broken.

Northfield Public Works Director David Bennett said that the discharge of approximately 1 million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater that entered the Cannon is less than 1 percent of the river's total flow during that three-hour time frame. Northfield officials are advising no contact with water downstream of the city through 6 a.m. Friday, July 6.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was alerted.