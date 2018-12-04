READ MORE: Summer construction sees crash increase

According to a news release:

The left lane will be closed in both directions of I-494 between Valley Creek Road and the I-94/494/694 interchange.

The left lane will be closed in both directions of I-694 between 10th Street and the I-94/494/694 interchange.

Traffic near the interchange may be reduced to a single lane in both directions.

All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m., weather permitting, MnDOT says.

The work, expected to be finished by Dec. 22, is in preparation for an interchange and bridge reconstruction project coming in spring 2019. Details about the project can be found at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i94-494-694/