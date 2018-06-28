Hot, hot, hot: Heat index Friday could reach 110 degrees

High temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s will combine with high humidity to create heat indices that could surpass 100 degrees Friday, according to a National Weather Service warning Thursday afternoon.

Heat and humidity will give way to storms expected to blow through the region Friday night and Saturday. Some storms could be severe.

LINK: NWS Forecast Office - Twin Cities/Chanhassen

The weather service offers this advice for dealing high temperatures:

Find air conditioning

Avoid strenuous activities

Wear light clothing

Check on family members and neighbors

Drink plenty of water

Watch for heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke

Never leave people or pets in a closed car

