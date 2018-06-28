Hot, hot, hot: Heat index Friday could reach 110 degrees
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Friday, June 29, 2018, across parts of southeastern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
High temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s will combine with high humidity to create heat indices that could surpass 100 degrees Friday, according to a National Weather Service warning Thursday afternoon.
Heat and humidity will give way to storms expected to blow through the region Friday night and Saturday. Some storms could be severe.
LINK: NWS Forecast Office - Twin Cities/Chanhassen
The weather service offers this advice for dealing high temperatures:
- Find air conditioning
- Avoid strenuous activities
- Wear light clothing
- Check on family members and neighbors
- Drink plenty of water
- Watch for heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car
