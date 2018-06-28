Search
    Hot, hot, hot: Heat index Friday could reach 110 degrees

    By Michael Brun on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:04 p.m.
    An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Friday, June 29, 2018, across parts of southeastern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

    High temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s will combine with high humidity to create heat indices that could surpass 100 degrees Friday, according to a National Weather Service warning Thursday afternoon.

    Heat and humidity will give way to storms expected to blow through the region Friday night and Saturday. Some storms could be severe.

    LINK: NWS Forecast Office - Twin Cities/Chanhassen

    The weather service offers this advice for dealing high temperatures:

    • Find air conditioning
    • Avoid strenuous activities
    • Wear light clothing
    • Check on family members and neighbors
    • Drink plenty of water
    • Watch for heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke
    • Never leave people or pets in a closed car

