Snow squall could dump 1-2 inches this morning

The special weather statement issued 8:25 a.m. Friday warns of deteriorating travel conditions for Red Wing, River Falls, Hastings, Prescott, Ellsworth, Goodhue, Durand, Pepin, Welch, Plum City and Bay City.

There was 1.5 inches of snow reported to the weather service at 5:33 a.m. Friday at U.S. Lock & Dam No. 3 in Red Wing.

Snow backed up morning commutes around the region Friday and led to multiple crashes.