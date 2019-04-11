School closings for Thursday, April 11, 2019
The following area schools are closed Thursday, April 11, 2019, due to snow.
Last updated 8:15 a.m. April 11, 2019
Baldwin-Woodville
Cannon Falls
Dakota County Technical College
Ellsworth Community School District
Farmington Public Schools
Goodhue County Education District
Goodhue
Hastings
Hudson
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lake City
Minnesota State College Southeast - Red Wing and Winona
New Life Academy Woodbury
New Richmond
Pine Island
Prescott School District
Red Wing
River Falls
Rosemount
St. Croix Central
South Washington County Schools District 833
South St. Paul Public Schools
Somerset
Stillwater
Zumbrota-Mazeppa