Letter: Community volunteers make Dew Days a success

Thank you to all of the committee members who donated their time and talent to coordinate the various events; we would name them here, but the names and efforts are too numerous to list. Community organizations stepped up to help this year. We could not have done it without the support of the Farmington Lions, Farmington Rotary, the Farmington Area Education Foundation and the other organizations who volunteered during Dew Days.

But also thank you to the community members who turned out for each of the events; we had fantastic attendance figures this year. It was a joke among committee members that it wouldn't be Dew Days if it didn't rain, and despite the threat of rain and the heat and humidity, you all turned out and that is amazing.

And speaking of next year, it's the 40th anniversary of Dew Days in 2019. We've been working on ways to improve upon this year's Dew Days and we are trying to come up with exciting new additions to celebrate the big 4-0!

So again, thank you to everyone who helped with and attended Dew Days 2018. We hope to see you all again next year.

Jake Cordes and John Guist

Farmington