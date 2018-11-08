Letter: Trunk-or-treat a fun night for all

Thank you to all volunteers at each church who made this evening possible. It could not be done without you.

A special thank you to Farmington Fire Department and Farmington Police Department. One phone call and without hesitation they agreed to come and support the community. They allowed the children to take pictures taken in their vehicles and answered all their questions. It was a highlight of the night.

We cannot forget the McNulty family who provided their beautiful antique fire trucks. It was a wonderful learning experience for our youngsters to see history right in front of them.

Allison Cromie and Jeff Achen and his family entertained the kids with their singing and Boink the puppet. Their talents are through the roof and the smiles from the kids were infectious.

Thank you for making Farmington a wonderful place to live.

We look forward to next year's trunk-or-treat and all the fun that it will bring!

Allison Rausch and Pastor Karen Evenson

Faith United Methodist Church

Farmington