Letter: Reauthorize funding for conservation initiatives

Just like you put dollars toward the maintenance of your home, we have to spend money to make sure our state's natural resources remain healthy and vibrant for current and future generations. That's why it's so critical that Congress reauthorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which expired Sept. 30.

The LWCF is a federal program providing funding for conservation of public lands, bodies of water, historic sites, national parks and wilderness areas throughout the country. In Minnesota, we have received approximately $249 million in LWCF funding.

During the lame-duck session, we hope that Congresswoman Betty McCollum will make re-authorizing this funding a priority.

Jason Dinsmore, executive director of Minnesota Conservation Federation

Rochester