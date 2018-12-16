Letter: Opioid legislation could endanger patient access

The chronic pain community provides support for those suffering at the hands of the health care system, many of which are patients who responsibly use prescription opioids as part of their physician-guided treatment regimen. Efforts to curb the use of these crucial medications, such as taxes and fees on the distribution of medicine, are dangerous for the chronic pain community. Assessments would also entirely fail to address true causes of today's opioid epidemic: illicit drugs such as fentanyl, heroin and synthetics.

At best, consideration of this legislation was an admission of misunderstanding on the part of our state Legislature. At worst, it was political posturing. As serious as the opioid epidemic is in Minnesota, there is absolutely no reason that our state legislators should restrict the distribution of prescription opioids, many times the only effective means to treat chronic pain. The diagnosis of a chronic painful disease is scary enough.

Diane Keil

Cottage Grove