Letter: Protect the Earth, cut back on plastic

"Out of the 50 billion bottles of water being bought each year, 80 percent end up in a landfill, even though recycling programs exist. Seventeen million barrels of oil are used in producing bottled water each year. Bottled water costs 1,000 times more than tap water. Drinking 2 liters of tap water a day only costs 50 cents per year," according to www.treehugger.com.

A second interesting fact is that in the United States alone, every second of every day, 1,500 plastic bottles are discarded.

Please consider joining me on cutting back on plastic bottles. Happy Earth Day.

Caden Miller

Hastings