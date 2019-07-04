Letter: Addressing health care options, pricing

That's why I'm a champion for a bill in Congress that would finally allow Medicare to negotiate drug pricing and would create a public health insurance option for Minnesota families to compete with large insurance companies. The legislation is called the Medicare-X Choice Act of 2019.

This bill would expand choices for coverage for Minnesota families and increase competition in our existing system. These are essential steps we must take if we are serious about reducing costs for Minnesota families, and if we are serious in our commitment to reduce the cost of health care.

Price negotiation for Medicare prescription drugs and the creation of a public health insurance option isn't just a commonsense solution to rising health care costs, it's the right thing to do. Every Minnesotan deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care.

I spent over 20 years working in health care. I grew up for part of my own childhood without access to health insurance. I will continue to push for this effort in Congress and fight on your behalf to ensure affordable health care is a reality for every Minnesota family.

Angie Craig

Eagan

Angie Craig represents Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.