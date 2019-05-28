MSHSL to vote on several changes

Two separate proposals for basketball include a reformatting of the Class AAAA state tournament and the implementation of a shot clock for all classes. The tournament proposal would take the final two teams in each Class AAAA section and then seed for what would amount to a 16-team state tournament. The top eight seeds would be given random opponents.

The shot clock, a hot topic for a few years, would be 35 seconds.

Last summer, David La Vaque of the Star Tribune reported that a survey of basketball coaches found 70 percent of boys’ and 64 percent of girls’ coaches were in favor of the 35-second shot clock. The proposal was voted down due to a “128-24 vote against a shot clock by region committees throughout the state,” per La Vaque’s report. An advisory committee of activities directors also voted it down, 14-4, citing “cost and training staff as prohibitive factors.”

A third class for cross-country, soccer and tennis, and a fourth class for volleyball are also on the docket.

Also up for a vote are a two-week, two-game extension to the boys’ hockey season and full wrestlebacks (double elimination) for the state wrestling tournament, allowing 19 wrestlers at regular season invitationals and two scrimmages per week for wrestling programs with fewer than 20 wrestlers.

In its last meeting, April 4, the board voted down the possible addition of boys’ volleyball by a 12-7 vote with one absence. It also approved the proposed section realignments for all sports for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

The breakdown of the proposed new classes in cross-country, soccer, tennis and volleyball are as follows:

Cross-country

Class AAA Largest 64 schools

Class AA Next 64

Class A The rest

Soccer

Class AAA Largest 64 schools

Class AA Next 64

Class A The rest

Tennis

Class AAA Largest 32 schools*

Class AA The rest

Class A The smallest 64

*Class AAA would have four sections and has an added request to take the top two in each section for a larger state tournament.

Volleyball

Class AAAA Largest 64 schools

Class AAA The next 64

Class AA The next 128

Class A The rest