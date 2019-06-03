MSHSL votes down shot clock, double-elimination wrestling

Meanwhile, the MSHSL voted to alter the postseason landscape in cross-country, Nordic skiing, soccer and volleyball while declining to do so for dance, tennis and wrestling.

Cross-country and soccer will add a third class and volleyball will add a fourth beginning with the 2021-22 school year. A proposal to add a third class to tennis was not voted on so the sport will remain with two classes.

Included in the cross-country proposal was a change in the number of competitors that qualify for state. The same number of teams (two) will advance from each section in each class, but the individuals not on those teams that qualify drop from eight to six.

A proposal to change the Class AAAA postseason basketball tournament for both boys and girls was also not motioned for a vote. The proposal was for a 16-team tournament comprised of the two section finalists in each of the eight sections, seeding the top eight and then drawing in the rest of the bracket.

Wrestling had three proposals, including a change to the state tournament that would make the individual portion a full double-elimination. It was not brought to a vote. Voted on and approved are changes that allow two wrestlers from the same team in the same weight bracket at a regular season individual tournament if there are byes, and allowing a team with fewer than 20 wrestlers to participate in two scrimmages per week to help with training.

Also going down with no motion was a change in the Class AAA state dance tournament.

The league did approve a sprint relay contest to the Nordic skiing state tournament. The sprint relay is the event that Jesse Diggins and her Team USA teammates won gold in at the last Winter Olympics.

The breakdown of the new classes in cross-country, soccer and volleyball are as follows:

Cross-country

Class AAA Largest 64 schools

Class AA Next 64

Class A The rest

Soccer

Class AAA Largest 64 schools

Class AA Next 64

Class A The rest

Volleyball

Class AAAA Largest 64 schools

Class AAA The next 64

Class AA The next 128

Class A The rest