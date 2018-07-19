Legion Baseball: Farmington goes .500 in Gopher Classic

With the storms that came through on Friday, Farmington played just four games, two on Saturday and two on Sunday. They beat the team from Papillion, 6-3, in Game 1 on Saturday before falling to Brandon Valley, 5-4. On Sunday they played back-to-back games against Coon Rapids and then host Prior Lake.

Coon Rapids

The first four innings against Coon Rapids were a defensive struggle for both teams as each were able to get baserunners but were unable score. However, in the top of the fifth Coon Rapids blew the game open by scoring six runs and chasing Farmington starter Nick Savisik. He was relieved by Luke Kost who was able to stop the Coon Rapids rally and Farmington got a run back in the bottom of the inning courtesy of Gavin Renwick, who grounded into a double play that scored Tyler McClure.

However, that would be Farmington's only run while Coon Rapids added another in the top of the seventh. Farmington went on to lose, 7-1. Savisik pitched 4 ⅓ innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Kost threw 2 ⅔ innings in relief and allowed one run on four hits and two walks.

As a team, Farmington managed just three hits and most of their base runners came on four walks. Alex Mach led the team with two singles, Hunter Conrad had a hit in the first and McClure had the team's only run.

Prior Lake

Farmington was able to turn things around in game two against Prior Lake. While Prior Lake was able to get a run in the bottom of the first, Farmington responded with four runs in the top of the second. Mach, Luke Grengs, Riley Polson and Kost all had RBI hits in the inning.

It stayed 4-1 until Farmington was able to score one more run in the sixth on another RBI by Grengs. While Prior Lake was able to mount a bit of a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, Farmington held on to win, 5-4.

Mach pitched five rock-solid innings for Farmington, giving up just one run on three hits and four walks while striking out seven. He was relieved by Trevor Wright, who went two innings and gave up three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Farmington tallied nine hits on the game, led by Mach and Grengs each with two hits. Grengs had two RBI, while Kost walked twice and Mach scored twice.

Legion baseball playoffs start next week with seeds coming out Sunday.