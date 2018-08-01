Legion Baseball: Area teams end season in sub-state tournament
The Hastings, Farmington and Rosemount Legion Green baseball teams all had their seasons end last week in the Division 1 Sub-state 5 and Sub-state 6 playoffs. The team from Farmington made it to the farthest, losing in the finals of the winners bracket before dropping down to the consolation where they were eliminated. Rosemount and Hastings were both eliminated in two games.
The Farmington American Legion Post 189 team beat New Prague 10-0 in the first round on July 25, beat Woodbury-East Ridge the next day 9-4 and then fell to Woodbury Blue 2-1 on Friday. Dropping down to the consolation bracket, the fell to Apple Valley 4-3 in the game to see who would get to play Woodbury Blue in the championship. They finished the season with a 17-6 overall record.
The team representing American Legion Post 65, the Irish Legion Green, played in the same sub-state as Farmington, They lost to Woodbury Blue in the opening round 5-3 and then were eliminated by Lakeville North 5-4.
Hastings American Legion Post 47 team competed in Sub-state 6. They lost to Red Wing 9-7 and then were bounced from the tournament by Northfield 4-2.