Farmington baseball starts season 2-2; downs Shakopee

Head coach Jon Graff said that the offense really came through for his team and senior Zach Jakubowsky was great on the mound, going six strong innings.

"He (Jakubowsky) really seemed to get stronger as the game went along and was able to pitch out of a couple jams," Graff said. "He seemed in cruise control most of the night."

Graff also said that the defense had a bit of a rocky start to the game where they committed a few errors but were able to settle in and play well the rest of the game.

Jakubowsky gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He was relieved in the seventh inning by Savisik who pitched one inning and struck out one. Fellow seniors Brady Bean and Hunter Conrad each had three hits for the Tigers, with Bean hitting a home run for the second-straight game while Conrad had two doubles. Senior Nick Savisik and sophomore Alex Berreth both had triples.

Farmington does not have any games scheduled the rest of the week or this weekend, but with the amount of snow that has fallen, next week's games could be in jeopardy. They are supposed to play at Lakeville North on Monday, April 15; host Burnsville on Tuesday and Rosemount on Wednesday; and then go to Prior Lake on Thursday.