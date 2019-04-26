Tiger baseball loses tight game to Eagan at home

Farmington got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI-double by senior Hunter Conrad that scored senior Nick Savisik who singled. In the top of the fourth, Eagan score four runs on a couple of hits and two hit batsmen by Tiger starter senior Zach Jakubowsky. Jakubowsky had a shaky start that culminated in that four-run inning, but really buckled down afterward to go six innings. Farmington answered in the bottom of the fourth with two runs on an RBI-single by senior Alex Mach that scored senior Brady Bean and an RBI-groundout by junior Jacob Gorden that scored junior Gavin Lund.

The Tigers scored on more in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game on a sacrifice fly by Mach that brought in Bean. With the game tied 4-4, Savisik relieved Jakubowsky on the mound but gave up two hits and one run and Eagan took a 5-4 lead. Farmington managed just one baserunner in the bottom of the seventh before the Wildcats were able to end the game and take the win.

Jakubowsky ended up throwing six innings and gave up four runs—three earned after the Tigers' lone error—on five hits, two walks and two hit batsmen with two strikeouts. Savisik threw the seventh and gave up one run on two hits with a strikeout. As a team, Farmington had seven hits and eight strikeouts at the plate. Bean led the team with two hits—two doubles—and two runs scored, while Mach had two RBI. Conrad and Gorden had the team's two other RBI.

Head coach Jon Graff said that the Tigers' defense had a bounce-back game after committing six errors in an 8-4 loss to Eastview on Tuesday, April 23. He also lauded their improving situational hitting and execution, but said that ultimately they were not able to limit the bleeding in that four-run fourth for Eagan.

Next week, Farmington travels to Burnsville on Monday, April 29, after hosting them the previous Friday. They then have back-to-back home games against Prior Lake and Lakeville South on Wednesday and Thursday.