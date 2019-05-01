Farmington baseball suffers three-game skid amid busy week

The Tigers started the week with an 8-4 loss at Eastview on Tuesday, April 23, dropped a home game to Eagan 5-4 on Wednesday and another road game at Apple Valley on Thursday, 11-7.

However, they were able to end the losing streak with a 6-2 win over Burnsville at home on Friday, April 26. Farmington is now 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the South Suburban Conference.

The story of the loss to Eastview were the six errors the Tigers committed that resulted in five unearned runs.

Senior Brady Bean started the game for Farmington, pitched just 2 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk. He was relieved by T.J. Bergland who threw 2 1/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits. Senior Luke Kost pitched the final innings and gave up just one hit and a walk. Sophomore Alex Berreth led the team with two hits and had one RBI while senior Luke Grengs had the other RBI.

Eagan

The Tigers hosted the Eagan Wildcats on a blustery Wednesday. It was a tight game that eventually saw the Wildcats prevail 5-4.

One bad inning cost Farmington as they allowed four runs in the top of the fourth. While they eventually tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, Eagan responded with a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and held on to win.

Farmington got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI-double by senior Hunter Conrad that scored senior Nick Savisik, who singled. In the top of the fourth,

Eagan scored four runs on a couple of hits and two hit batsmen by Tiger starter senior Zach Jakubowsky. Jakubowsky had a shaky start that culminated in that four-run inning, but really buckled down afterward to go six innings.

Farmington answered in the bottom of the fourth with two runs on an RBI single by senior Alex Mach that scored senior Brady Bean and an RBI groundout by junior Jacob Gorden that scored junior Gavin Lund.

The Tigers scored one more in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game on a sacrifice fly by Mach that brought in Bean. With the game tied 4-4, Savisik relieved Jakubowsky on the mound but gave up two hits and one run and Eagan took a 5-4 lead. Farmington managed just one baserunner in the bottom of the seventh before the Wildcats were able to end the game and take the win.

Jakubowsky ended up throwing six innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batsmen with two strikeouts. Savisik threw the seventh and gave up one run on two hits with a strikeout.

As a team, Farmington had seven hits and eight strikeouts at the plate. Bean led the team with two doubles and two runs scored, while Mach had two RBI. Conrad and Gorden had the team's two other RBI.

Head coach Jon Graff said that the Tigers' defense had a bounce-back game after committing six errors in the loss to Eastview. He also lauded their improving situational hitting and execution, but said that ultimately they were not able to limit the bleeding in that four-run fourth for Eagan.

Apple Valley

After a bounce-back game defensively against Eagan, the Tigers took a step back against the Eagles. Graff said they committed several errors, hit six batsmen and walked four batters.

"Sometimes, when these games get backed up, and all you do is play games, it's tough to get practices in," he said. "Especially practices on the field as we're forced inside when it rains. That makes it tough to work on some of these things. But, regardless, we have to find a way to battle through and make the routine play."

Farmington used four pitchers in the game with senior Hunter Conrad getting the start. He went 2 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Kost finished up the third inning and then Mach pitched the next two innings and gave up just two hits with three strikeouts. Finally, Savisik threw the final inning and allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Berreth, Bean and Mach each had two hits and apiece and Jakubowsky led the team with two RBI. Bean, Mach, Conrad and Savisik also each had one RBI each.

Burnsville

Farmington bounced back from a rough week with a 6-2 win over Burnsville on Friday, April 26.

"We really put all facets of the game together tonight," Graff said. "Our pitchers did a great job attacking the zone and ended up striking out 11 batters combined as Bean and Lund did exactly what we needed them to do. Then our defense finally put an error-less game together. That's the way we've been wanting to play, throw strikes and get outs.

"Offensively, Berreth continues to light it up as he picked up two more hits, a walk, three RBI and continues to lead us out of the lead-off spot. He's fun to watch. Our approach at the plate, as a team, has improved tremendously since the beginning of the year and guys are starting to really understand how to battle at the plate."

Bean started on the mound for the Tigers and threw five solid innings where he gave up two runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. He was relieved by junior Gavin Lund who went two innings and walked two batters with three strikeouts.

The Tigers host Lakeville South on Thursday.