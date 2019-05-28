Farmington baseball drops game one of sections to Owatonna
Heading into their Friday, May 24, Section 1AAAA playoff game at home against Owatonna, the Farmington Tigers were riding an eight-game winning streak. They finished in a tie-for-second in the South Suburban Conference and that winning streak including wins over section opponent Lakeville North and against Eastview. They earned the No. 2 seed in the section and faced No. 7 Owatonna at home on Friday. Farmington led 2-0 and were in complete control of the game until the sixth inning. However, Owatonna scored one run in the sixth and one in the seventh to send the game into extra innings before scoring four more runs in the top of ninth and then held on for the 6-2 wins. In the end, it was the Tigers' own mistakes and offensive struggles that cost them the game.
Farmington drops to the consolation bracket and will face the loser of No. 3 New Prague and No. 6 Lakeville South on Tuesday, May 28, in Farmington. Should they win, they then would play the loser of a semifinal game.
The Tigers dominated the first five innings of the game despite leading just 2-0. They scored two runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI-single by senior Gavin Renwick and an RBI-sacrifice fly by senior Brady Bean. Meanwhile, Bean was in complete control on the mound those first five innings.
However, Owatonna scored one run in the top of the sixth after a hit, a passed ball and a throwing error to first by Bean. Bean got the first two outs in the seventh and was relieved by senior Zach Jakubowsky with runners on first and third. Jakubowsky then walked the next two batters which brought in the game tying run. In the bottom of the seventh the Tigers stranded two base runners the game went into extra innings. Then in the top of the ninth, the Huskies scored four runs on a combination of hits, walks, another passed ball and another error and Farmington was unable to answer. Owatonna won 6-2.
Two errors, two passed balls and too many walks cost Farmington in the final innings, but so did the offense. They stranded 10 runners over the course of the game including the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. Bean threw 6 ⅔ innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Jakubowsky pitched 2 ⅓ innings of relief and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks to go along with the late-game miscues. Sophomores Alex Berreth and Isaac Ask and senior Hunter Conrad all had two hits each for the Tigers, while Renwick and Bean had the team's two RBI. Overall, Farmington had eight hits.