Farmington baseball drops game one of sections to Owatonna

Farmington drops to the consolation bracket and will face the loser of No. 3 New Prague and No. 6 Lakeville South on Tuesday, May 28, in Farmington. Should they win, they then would play the loser of a semifinal game.

The Tigers dominated the first five innings of the game despite leading just 2-0. They scored two runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI-single by senior Gavin Renwick and an RBI-sacrifice fly by senior Brady Bean. Meanwhile, Bean was in complete control on the mound those first five innings.

However, Owatonna scored one run in the top of the sixth after a hit, a passed ball and a throwing error to first by Bean. Bean got the first two outs in the seventh and was relieved by senior Zach Jakubowsky with runners on first and third. Jakubowsky then walked the next two batters which brought in the game tying run. In the bottom of the seventh the Tigers stranded two base runners the game went into extra innings. Then in the top of the ninth, the Huskies scored four runs on a combination of hits, walks, another passed ball and another error and Farmington was unable to answer. Owatonna won 6-2.

Two errors, two passed balls and too many walks cost Farmington in the final innings, but so did the offense. They stranded 10 runners over the course of the game including the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. Bean threw 6 ⅔ innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Jakubowsky pitched 2 ⅓ innings of relief and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks to go along with the late-game miscues. Sophomores Alex Berreth and Isaac Ask and senior Hunter Conrad all had two hits each for the Tigers, while Renwick and Bean had the team's two RBI. Overall, Farmington had eight hits.