Head coach John Graff said they fell short of their goal to return to the section championship game, but it was still a special season.

"It's unfortunate our season ended Saturday, we really had a goal of getting back to the section final as we had a lot of returning players," he said. "But baseball is an unforgiving sport and teams capitalize on opportunities, just as JM (John Marshall) did."

"Regardless, we had a great end of the year finish and played some really good baseball beating a lot of good teams," Graff said. "Our guys were such a tight-knit group and truly enjoyed playing together. They were fun to coach, watch and we had an amazing run. A lot of these seniors have played for 2two, three or four years now, and they'll be missed. They really showed how to come to practice, have fun and compete at a high level. It's tough to end the way we did, but these guys' legacy will be felt for a long time."

Rochester John Marshall

The Rockets got out to a quick lead against Farmington, scoring three runs in the top of the first and another in the second. Senior Zach Jakubowsky started on the mound for the Tigers and gave up those four runs (only three earned) on five hits and three walks along with three strikeouts. He was relieved by sophomore Korey Dahlberg who pitched 3 ⅔ scoreless innings, giving up five hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Senior Alex Mach scored the final 1 ⅓ innings and gave up just one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

Farmington cut the deficit two 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth but were unable to complete the comeback. Senior Adam Weed and sophomore Carter Hendrickson both had two hits for the Tigers while sophomore Alex Berreth and Dahlberg had the team's two RBI.

Rematch against Owatonna

After falling behind in their rematch against Owatonna, the Farmington bats suddenly woke up and banged out 16 runs to 10-run the Huskies in six innings. Owatonna scored four runs in the top of the fourth but the Tigers responded by scoring 11 in the bottom half of the inning. They they then scored two more in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to win 16-6.

Senior Brady Bean pitched the first 3 ⅔ inning for Farmington and gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Dahlerg threw the next 1 ⅓ innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts. Mach pitched the final inning and walked one while striking out two.

Sophomore Isaac Ask and senior Gavin Renwick led the Tigers with three hits each while Hendrickson had two, including a two-run home run during that 11-run fourth. All 11 of those runs came with two outs in the inning. Hendrickson and Weed both had three RBI in the game—Ask, Renwick and Mach all added two apiece—while junior Jacob Gorden brought in one.

Lakeville South

The Tigers were in complete control the entire game against the Cougars, which all started with Jakubowsky on the mound. Jakubowsky threw a complete game and allowed just four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Farmington scored five runs in the bottom of the second and another insurance run in the fifth to secure their 6-0 victory. Senior Nick Savisik led the team with two hits while six other Tigers had one hit each. Hendrickson brought in two of Farmington's runs while Berreth, Savisik, senior Hunter Conrad and Mach all had one RBI apiece.

Opening round

The Tigers dominated the first five innings of the game despite leading just 2-0. They scored two runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Renwick and a sacrifice fly by Bean. Meanwhile, Bean was in complete control on the mound those first five innings. However, Owatonna scored one run in the top of the sixth after a hit, a passed ball and a throwing error to first. Bean got the first two outs in the seventh and was relieved by senior Zach Jakubowsky with runners on first and third. Jakubowsky then walked the next two batters which brought in the game tying run.

In the bottom of the seventh the Tigers stranded two base runners and the game went into extra innings. Then, in the top of the ninth, the Huskies scored four runs on a combination of hits, walks, another passed ball and another error and Farmington was unable to answer. Two errors, two passed balls and too many walks cost Farmington in the final innings, but so did the offense. The Tigers stranded 10 runners over the course of the game including leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.

Bean threw 6 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Jakubowsky pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks to go along with the late-game miscues. Berreth, Ask and Conrad each had two hits for the Tigers, while Renwick and Bean had the team's two RBI. Overall, Farmington had eight hits.