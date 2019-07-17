Farmington legion baseball goes 4-1 in Gopher Classic

Farmington came up just short of advancing to the Sweet 16 and continuing play into the week of July 15. With 16 pools, only the pool winners advanced to keep playing.

In game one, Farmington beat Eastview 8-0 in six innings and securing a season-sweep against the Lightning. For their second game, the Tigers beat Maple Grove 5-2 in eight innings after Brady Bean went seven strong innings and Zach Jakubowsky earned the save.

Day two saw the Tigers defeat Lincoln 8-4 as they got a complete game from Hunter Conrad on the mound. They then beat Harrisburg 4-0 with another strong performance on the mound from Jakubwosky while Matt Higgins came in as relief. They lost to Wayzata 4-1 in their last game.

Farmington has two regular season games left before the postseason starts. They travel to Lakeville North on Thursday, July 18, and then finish at Rosemount on Friday, July 19. The Tigers play in sub-state five with games being played at Alimagnet Fields in Burnsville. While brackets have not been released, a play-in game will be played on Monday, July 22, with the first round being on Wednesday, July 24. The state tournament is then August 1-4.

Other teams in Farmington's sub-state are New Prague, Burnsville, East Ridge, Woodbury-Blue, Lakeville North, St. Paul Park, Rosemount, Apple Valley and a second Woodbury team.