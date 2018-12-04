Farmington basketball teams win season openers

The Tiger boys edged past Century on the road on Friday, Nov. 30, 72-64, though no stats were available.

The Farmington girls also traveled to Rochester as they played Mayo last Tuesday, Nov. 27, where they blew out the Spartans 59-22.

The girls dominated Mayo from start to finish as they held the Spartans to just seven first-half points. They led 36-7 at halftime and went on to win 59-22. Eight different players scored for the Tigers and three were in double-figures. Junior captain Molly Mogensen led the team with 17 points, followed by sophomores Paige Kindseth with 14 and Sophie Hart with 12. Sophomore Peyton Blandin added seven points, junior captain Morgan Ebel added three and senior captain Kaitlin Winston, junior Katelyn Mohr and sophomore Maleah Scott all contributed two points. Kindseth also added eight rebounds. Farmington's defense was stifling as not a single Mayo player scored more than four points.

The Farmington boys hosted Chanhassen on Tuesday, Dec. 4, and the Tiger girls go to Edina on Friday, Dec. 7.