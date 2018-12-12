The Tigers have started their season 3-0, beating Rochester Mayo 59-22 and Edina 65-36 on the road. Oh, and last night they got the monkey off their back after beating rival Lakeville North 61-47, their first win over the Panthers since Farmington moved to the South Suburban Conference. The TIgers were previously 0-11 against Lakeville North and were eliminated by the Panthers in the section tournament the past three years.

Head coach Liz Carpentier said that the biggest difference between last year's team and this year's is that added experience.

"This year, the difference is we have a ton of experience but we are not your typical veteran team," she said. "We are still young by grade, but we have the kids that are back, are in our top seven or eight that have all had varsity experience. I would say the biggest difference would be they have a year under their belt and we just have that experience."

Like Carpentier said, almost the entire team is back from 2017-2018. Senior captain and post player and University of Northern Iowa basketball-commit Kaitlin Winston is one of just three seniors on the team this year, along with Abbie Clayton and captain Myiah Scott. Junior captain Molly Mogensen continues to run the offense at point guard and sophomore Paige Kindseth has taken a major step forward from last season. Fellow sophomore Sophie Hart continues to be a significant presence inside for the Tigers, while fellow sophomore Peyton Blandin and junior captain Morgan Ebel will be important contributors and Carpentier praised the early play of junior Katelyn Mohr.

"Right now we have a core seven and all seven of them have contributed and just done great things in the first couple weeks," Carpentier said.

Speaking before the season opener against Rochester Mayo, Carpentier said she hoped that the team's attitude last year carries over to this season and so far it appears it has.

"The biggest thing we did at all last season was we just played really unselfish basketball and we just played team ball," she said. "I hope that that carries over again this year because that was the key ingredient in the success we had."

"I also thought we were able to compete at a high level and, again, I think that is going to be carried over to this year, that's one of our expectations that we want to compete at a high level regardless of who we're playing," Carpentier said about another one of this year's expectations. "We talked a lot about just not caring who we play every night, it's just all about us and wanting to get better."

Carpentier said that she's not worried about her team's offense, but rather the season will be determined by how the Tigers play defense. So far, so good for a Farmington team that has allowed an average of 35 points per game and never over 50. They held perennial power Lakeville North to just 47.

"We really got to toughen up on defense and we have to lock down on some of these teams," she said. "And honestly that's just going to be determined by the effort of the girls, like they have to really want to work hard on defense. I know that we're capable of scoring and putting the ball in the hoop, but I think the defensive end is going to say a lot about our team this year. And then obviously just being able to handle any type of pressure, I think teams might pressure us, they may trap us, they may play zone defenses.

"I think that Prior Lake is going to be in the mix, obviously Lakeville North, us, I think Eastview is the team to beat as always. But I think Prior Lake can make a big jump and kind of be in that top four for sure."

Undefeated so far

While Farmington is only three games into the season, they may have just had a season-defining win with the victory over Lakeville North. The Tigers stormed out of the gate from the opening tip to a 10-0 lead just minutes into the game. The Panthers were able to get back in the game thanks to a few turnovers by Farmington via the pressure Carpentier speculated about and the Tigers led 21-17 with six minutes left in the first half. However, Lakeville North was able to stay in contact the rest of the half and Farmington led 28-23 at halftime.

That early lead for the Tigers was built on some great play by Mogensen and Kindseth, both of whom had neared double-digits in just the first half. After that fast start, Hart helped maintain the lead with some key offensive rebounds and put-backs down low while the Farmington defense was stifling.

Farmington extended its lead to start the second half, but once again Lakeville North answered and cut the Tiger lead to five. Hart was not having it, though, and over the course of a few plays, collected a couple big blocks and rebounds that led to Farmington scores and it was 51-40 Tigers with 8:10 left. From there, the Panthers never got close again as Kindseth put on a ball handling and shot-making clinic that iced the game for the Tigers and Farmington won 61-47.

"We worked really hard these past years to beat them but they're a really good team," Mogensen said about finally beating Lakeville North. "We had some girls step up so it was all good for our team."

She also said that team chemistry is really good right now and it's showing on the court.

"We're really moulding together. Right now, I would say we're playing together well, we're pushing the ball, rebounding," Mogensen said. "I think we just need to keep pushing the ball and getting those defensive rebounds because those are big. Once they get their offensive rebounds I think that's when we shut down, so just keep getting those rebounds."

Mogensen never looked flustered when Lakeville North went with a full-court press a couple of times over the course of the game to try and get back in it. Outside of a couple turnovers in the first half, the Tigers handled the press well and a key part of that was the ball-handling ability and poise of Mogensen, not to mention her ability to score, finishing second on the team with 17 points.

Kindseth was an important contributor last season but looks to have taken a big step heading into this year. She was instant offense for the Tigers at times against the Panthers and showed the capability to score from all three levels—beyond the arc, in the mid-range and at the hoop—while every shot looked smooth and almost effortless. Kindseth also flashed impressive ball-handling while taking her defender off the dribble several times. She led the team with 21 points, a career high for her.

Hart dominated inside at times during the game and really showed what kind of player she could be for the Tigers in the future. While the sophomore center still needs to work on securing the ball and finishing in general, she came up with several key rebounds and blocks in critical moments and proved to be a weapon on offense with 16 points.

Farmington travels to Burnsville on Friday, Dec. 14, and then hosts Apple Valley on Tuesday, Dec.18, and New Prague Dec. 21.