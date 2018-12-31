In the game against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 27, the Tigers led by 17 at halftime before winning by 22. Hart led all scorers with 16 points, followed by junior Morgan Ebel with 14 and Kindseth with 10. Sophomore Peyton Blandin added nine points as eight total Tigers scored in the win.

With their Friday game against Visitation cancelled, Farmington next played host Northfield on Saturday and they blew out the Raiders. They held a decent 33-20 lead at halftime but then outscored the Raiders by 16 in the second half to win by 29. The Farmington offense stayed well-balanced with three players scoring 15 points or more and nine total with at least one basket. Kindseth led with 16 points while both Blandin and junior Molly Mogensen scored 15. Hart and senior Kaitlin Winston both added eight points while Hart also had double-digit rebounds.

The Tigers will next host Rosemount on Thursday, Jan. 3, and then travel to Owatonna on Saturday, Jan. 5. Farmington currently sits atop the South Suburban Conference in a tie with Shakopee. Fifteen of their 17 remaining games are SSC matchups.