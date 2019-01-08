Farmington leads the entire way

The Tigers got off to a fast start as they opened with a full-court press and were able to get to the hoop early, which led to a 9-2 lead just two minutes into the game. Rosemount made a comeback on the back of sophomore center Zach Wenthe but Farmington responded to lead 16-9. Senior guard Jacob Bormann had a tremendous game overall and really sparked the Tigers midway through the first half when he drove to the hoop and threw down a two-handed dunk in traffic. Farmington led 31-17 at halftime as everybody but Wenthe for the Irish struggled to score. He had 11 of Rosemount 17 first half points and was just one of three players to score for the Irish before halftime.

Both team started the second half in a slog as they struggled to score, turned the ball over way too much and committed too many fouls. However, the Irish got a spark from sophomore Sean Sullivan who scored all of his 13 points in the second half and they eventually cut the Tigers' lead to single-digits. That comeback proved to be the nudge Farmington needed to wake up and they responded, extending their lead back to 14 with seven minutes left. Rosemount would not go away though and trailed by just 10 with four minutes left, getting tough basket after tough basket. It became a free-throw shooting contest the last couple minutes and Farmington left the door wide open for the Irish, but Rosemount had some turnovers and missed shots themselves that ultimately allowed Farmington to come away with the victory.

The first half of the game was eerily reminiscent of the first half of the Farmington-Rosemount girls' game the night before. Like Taylor Janssen for the girls, Wenthe did a little bit of everything for the Irish—scoring, passing, rebounding, etc—and led all scorers for the game with 23. Sullivan really turned it on in the second half, driving to the hoop with toughness and either finishing or drawing fouls on top of knocking down two 3-pointers for his total of 13. Those two combined for 25 of Rosemount's 37 second-half points.

For Farmington, just about everyone got in on the action as eight different Tigers scored. Bormann was impressive scoring, especially in the first half, as he showed off a smooth jumper from 3-point and the mid-range. He led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by senior Miles Mendes who scored 12 points and contributed some key rebounding despite battling foul trouble. Sophomore Isaac Ask added nine points—all in the second half—including some crucial free throws at the end of the game.

Rosemount lost to Bloomington Jefferson last Saturday 70-47 as they struggled to score in the first half once again. The Irish trailed 33-14 at halftime but then played Jefferson fairly tight in the second. Reuter led them with 13 points. They hosted Eastview on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and then go to Burnsville on Friday.

Farmington hosted Prior Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and then Shakopee on Thursday, Jan. 10.