Sports briefs
Hoops4Hope 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
The Hoops4Hope Tournament is for basketball players who love the fun of the driveway/pick-up games — male or female, from third grade to age 70-plus, short and tall, the most experienced or those with little or no experience who just want to play. Youth Registration is free and adults are $50 per player. Men's A and women's division champions win $500. Space is limited.
Games will be played outdoors at the future parking lot of Hope Fieldhouse at 14401 Biscayne Ave W. in Rosemount. Teams are matched into Youth, Men's A, Men's B, Women's and 40+ divisions and guaranteed at least three games. There will be food trucks, carnival games, inflatables and fun games for everyone. You can sign up or sponsor a team at https://hopefieldhouse.org/hoops4hope/.