Farmington boys' golf looking for consistency early on

The Tigers played at Hastings Country Club on Monday, April 29, where they shot a team score of 345 at the 18-hole meet in the cold. The next day, they were at Legends Golf Club in Lakeville where they shot a 332 in the rain and cold. On Wednesday, May 1, they hosted their first South Suburban Conference meet of the season at Fountain Valley Golf Club in Farmington and took sixth out of 10 teams with a score of 312. Finally, on Friday, May 3, they played at Southern Hills where they finished third out of five teams with a score of 51-over-par and junior Kyle Berg finished second overall as an individual with a 76.

Head coach Jon Holmes said that so far this spring, the key for the Tigers has been consistency.

"I'd say it's the consistency factor for us right now, we got a bunch of guys who are able to string together eight holes out of nine and then all of a sudden that one hole is a blow-up hole," he said. "Or if it's an 18-hole match then we're stringing together 16 holes and then we have two holes that are just a problem. I think it's just making sure they're playing consistent."

Holmes singled out two golfers for their play early on, including Berg.

"Bergy has been playing really well," he said. "He's not only grown into his swing, he probably added 30 yards to his drive this last year. Then Kyler Schwamb has been Mr. Consistent, I think he's shot three in a row now at like 78, so he's just Steady Eddy. He hits the ball down the middle and when we talk about those big holes he doesn't have those, his mistakes are usually a bogey."

Eighth-grader Kyler Schwamb led the way at Hastings Country Club with a 79 while Berg followed with an 83. Sophomore Hogan Reuter shot a 90 and senior Owen Werner added a 93 to round out the four scores that counted toward the Tigers team score. Junior Ben Lessert shot a 99 and junior Gage Baumann added a 102.

The next day in Lakeville, Schwamb stayed true to his "Mr. Consistent" moniker as he shot a 78 to lead Farmington. Berg had another 83, Lessert shot an 85 and Reuter contributed an 86. Junior Jackson Todd shot a 91 and Werner had a 96.

At Fountain Valley, Berg was on fire as he led the team with a 70 and Schwamb shot a 78 for the second day in a row. Reuter shot an 81, Lessert added an 83, Werner contributed an 88 and Todd came in with a 94.

Farmington played at The Summit Golf Course on Monday, May 6, in a SSC meet. They then play another SSC meet at Valleywood Golf Course on Monday, May 13.