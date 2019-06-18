Since its creation, the Louis Schmitz Foundation has held one main fundraiser each year, the Louis Schmitz Foundation Memorial Golf Classic. Now in its eighth year, the foundation has given over $75,000 in financial aid in the form of two memorial scholarships for a Farmington male and female who are graduating each year and donations to local projects.

Randy Schmitz—one of Louis and his wife Jean's nine children—served as emcee for the event this past Friday. A program was held before golfing started, recognizing the scholarship recipients, those organizations receiving donations and the induction of two new members into the Louis Schmitz Foundation Ring of Honor.

The two new members of the Ring of Honor—formed to recognize those who helped Schmitz over the decades—were Connie Honrud and Avery "Swede" Finden. Farmington graduates Hailey Karnowski and Adam Weed were the Memorial Scholarship recipients, each for $2,000.

The foundation also presented donations to five organizations. Farmington Community Education received $1,100 for their programming, the Farmington Tigers girls' hockey program will use $1,700 to continue putting on their winter tournament—the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic—and the Farmington Police Department was given $1,000 to help with their Toys for Town project. The Farmington Elementary school received $208 and the Farmington Food Shelf $500.

Almost 200 golfers participated in the tournament with the cost of $100 per person which included the golf, golf cart, free food and beverages on the course, dinner following the tournament, range balls to warm up as well as prizes and music.

Members of the Farmington football, hockey and golf teams were there to help direct traffic, carry clubs to help and volunteer in general.