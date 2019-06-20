Farmington girls' golf has best sections finish since 2007

Farmington last qualified for day two of the section meet in 2007 and this year, they were just 12 strokes behind Rochester Century to advance and finished in seventh. After the first nine holes, Revels said they were only one stroke behind Century but ended up losing ground. Last year, the Tigers finished 11th out of 12 teams and were last in 2017.

They shot a first day team score of 434 and had three individuals advance two day two, the most the team has had with Revels as head coach. Eighth grader Madison Kadrlik shot a 108, freshman Aspen Ball came in with a 102 and junior Lauren Jorgenson shot a 104, all to move on to day two. Those who did not qualify were eighth grader Makenna Kadrlik who shot a 120, fellow eighth grader Shelby Burns with a 123 and right behind Burns was senior Jenna Gerold with a 124.

On day two, Jorgenson shot a 100 for a two-day score of 204, which put her in a tie-for-24th. Ball came in with a 105 for a total of 207 and she finished in a tie-for-27th. Madison Kadrlik tied-for-29th after shooting a 105 on day two for a total score of 213. Emma Welch of Lakeville North was the medalist for the individual competition with a score of 151 and the top team was Lakeville North with a two-day total of 686, 18 strokes ahead of Northfield.

Revels said he plans to have the entire team back next summer, including all four scorers from sections, except for their lone senior Jenna Gerold.

"We will miss our one senior Jenna Gerold, she played a lot of holes for us in conference matches, so we will need someone to fill that spot," he said.

Farmington had 44 girls out for golf this year after being down to single digits the year before Revels took over the program six years ago.