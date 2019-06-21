Farmington boys' golf takes fifth at section tournament

Junior Kyle Berg tied-for-eighth as an individual with a two-day score of 155 (74 and 81) and was one of three golfers who tied for the fifth and final individual spot to go to state. The three played one playoff hole, which Berg lost out on.

One stroke out of the playoff and behind Berg was sophomore Hogan Reuter, who tied-for-12th with a 156, 79 on day one and 77 after day two. Eighth grader Kyle Schwamb came in with an 84 on the first day and a 79 on day two for a 163 and tied-for-21st along with fellow eighth grader Zach Rouleau, who went the opposite of Schwamb 79-84. Senior Reece Jacobson shot 89-99 to tie-for-40th with a 177 and senior Owen Werner finished 49th after coming in with a 196 (100-96).

Prior to the section meet, Farmington took fifth overall in the South Suburban Conference with Berg earning All-Conference honors with a fifth-place finish and Schwamb and Reuter both being All-Conference Honorable Mention. The Tigers could return four of their six varsity players from the section meet next season.