Farmington gymnastics takes eighth at Faribault Invitational

As a team, Farmington finished ninth in vault with a 35.250, tied-for-ninth on the uneven bars with a 32.100, scored a 34.500 on the balance beam which was good for fifth and then took ninth for the floor exercise with a 35.150.

On vault, sophomore Libby Bolton led the Tigers with a 9.25, followed by freshman Tiffany Kolb and sophomore Nadia Eckert who each had an 8.70. Junior Madison Jones scored an 8.60 and freshman Isabella Anderson finished with an 8.40.

Sophomore Madison Ask was the top scorer on the uneven bars with an 8.40 and right behind her was Eckert with an 8.35. Eighth-grader Kinsley Taylor added a 7.95 while Anderson scored a 7.40 and senior Hannah Sorensen contributed a 7.25.

Farmington had three gymnasts finish within one-tenth of a point of each other on beam. Taylor scored an 8.80, Eckert an 8.75 and Sorensen an 8.70. Not far behind was Sarah McCormick with an 8.25 while sophomore Abigail Shearer added a 7.35.

The floor exercise saw all the Tiger contestants score an 8.60 and above. Junior Madeline Hins led the way with a 9.00, Bolton earned an 8.80 and junior Lauren Eccles scored an 8.75. Kolb and Eckert each had an 8.60.

Eckert was Farmington's representative in the all-around where her combined score was 34.40.

The Tigers competed at Lakeville South on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and then host their own invitational on Saturday, Jan. 12.