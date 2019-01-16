Farmington gymnastics dominates home invitational

Going into Saturday's meet, first-year head coach Krystal Wallerich said that her team's main goal was to stay positive throughout the day.

"The goal for all of us as a whole was just to keep it positive and let the uncontrollables, let the things we can't control, just slide off," she said. "We talked a lot about, they can't control their score, they can't control the judges, they can't control the people in the stands, all those things. All that they can control is them and their attitude and their positivity. And we did, they did awesome."

Their team score of 141.95 is their season-high by a wide margin.

"It's over four points from their previous season-high score," Wallerich said. "I knew that they could break the 140s, the talent on this team and the difficulty-level of their skills is all there, it's whether or not they can stay positive and not let themselves get into the negative mindset, because they don't perform as well when they're there. But if we can keep them positive they perform really well."

Eighth-grader Kinsley Taylor was outstanding for the Tigers' as their representative for the all-around, taking first with a combined score of 35.55. Freshman Isabelle Anderson took fourth with a score of 34.6.

"Kinsley Taylor, she was not originally rostered as a varsity all-around on Saturday," Wallerich said. "I told her after warm-ups, so maybe a half-hour before competition started, that she was going to compete varsity vault and that was going to make her a varsity all-arounder. She's our little eighth-grader. I told her and she kind of went into panic mode for a second so I looked at her and said 'Kins, it doesn't make a difference, it's just a title, you're still just going to go out there and do your best and rock the whole thing'. She really stepped up, varsity all-around as an eighth-grader, it's a heck of an accomplishment."

Wallerich also praised the performances of juniors Maddie Hins and Lauren Eccles on their floor exercises.

Sophomore Nadia Eckert was Farmington's top-performer on vault with a score of 9.2, which was good for third place. Right behind her was fellow sophomore Libby Bolton in fourth with a 9.15 and Taylor took fifth with a 9.1. Anderson finished eighth with an 8.7 while fellow freshman Tiffany Kolb was 10th with a 8.5.

Farmington took the top-two spots on the uneven bars with Eckert as champion with a score of 8.8 and Taylor in second with an 8.6. Anderson finished seventh with an 8.1, sophomore Madison Ask took eighth with an 8.0 and fellow sophomore Bailey McCuddin was ninth (7.9).

The Tigers had three gymnasts finish in the top-five on beam—Sarah McCormick was champion with a 9.1, Eckert took third with an 8.8 and Anderson was fourth (8.8 as well)—while Taylor placed sixth with an 8.6 and senior Olivia Grundman finished eighth with an 8.35.

Finally, on floor they also had three in the top five. Bolton took first with a score of 9.55, Taylor was third with a 9.25 and junior Lauren Eccles placed fifth (9.2). Anderson took ninth with a score of 9.0 and McCuddin finished 10th with an 8.95.

Farmington hosted Eagan on Tuesday, Jan. 15, and then goes to Rosemount on Tuesday, Jan. 22.