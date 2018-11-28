Tigers boys' hockey starts season 1-1 in two road games

Farmington was shut out by Roseau and gave up just one goal within the first minute of the third period. The Tigers outshout Roseau 25-24 and had just three penalties.

The next day, the Tigers came from behind at Thief River Falls to win 2-1. Thief River Falls scored midway through the first period to lead 1-0, but in the second period Farmington tied the game with a goal from junior Reed Kadrlik (assisted by fellow junior Ryan Rouleau). Just minutes into the third period, senior Quinn Rudrud scored the game-winning goal with help from fellow senior Josh Ask for the 2-1 final. Farmington outshot Thief River Falls 27-13.

Farmington had their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 27, when they hosted St. Cloud. They then welcome St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, Dec. 1.