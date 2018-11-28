Search
    Tigers boys' hockey starts season 1-1 in two road games

    By Alec Hamilton on Nov 28, 2018 at 1:05 p.m.
    Senior Josh Ask assisted on the game-winning goal for the Tigers' first win this season. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Senior Quinn Rudrud scored the game-winning goal against Thief River Falls. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The Farmington Tigers boys' hockey team started its season with two road matchups against Roseau and Thief River Falls on back-to-back nights. They fell at Roseau on Friday, Nov. 24, 1-0 and then went to Thief River Falls on Saturday where they won 2-1.

    Farmington was shut out by Roseau and gave up just one goal within the first minute of the third period. The Tigers outshout Roseau 25-24 and had just three penalties.

    The next day, the Tigers came from behind at Thief River Falls to win 2-1. Thief River Falls scored midway through the first period to lead 1-0, but in the second period Farmington tied the game with a goal from junior Reed Kadrlik (assisted by fellow junior Ryan Rouleau). Just minutes into the third period, senior Quinn Rudrud scored the game-winning goal with help from fellow senior Josh Ask for the 2-1 final. Farmington outshot Thief River Falls 27-13.

    Farmington had their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 27, when they hosted St. Cloud. They then welcome St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, Dec. 1.

