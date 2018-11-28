The game against the Irish was close until partway through the third period when Rosemount scored three unanswered goals to win 5-2. The Irish led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 a couple minutes into the second. However, Farmington got on the scoreboard late in the second period with a goal from freshman Claire Enright (assisted by senior Cassie Knutson and sophomore Carly Lancaster). The Tigers then tied the game at 2-2 early on in the third period as sophomore Brenna Fuhrman scored with help from freshman Samantha Moehle. It is from there that the Irish scored three straight goals (one on a powerplay). Despite the 5-2 final, Farmington generated a ton of offense to the tune of 53 total shots compared to 22 for Rosemount.

The Tigers then bounced back with a 7-1 rout at Prior Lake. Enright had a hat trick in the first two periods and Farmington exploded for three goals in the first period, one in the second and three in the third. Junior Bailey Zimmer scored for the Tigers to open the game, assisted by eighth-grader Madison Kadrlik, and then Enright scored two straight with help from Lancaster and Moehle. Enright scored her third goal in the second period off a power play (assisted by Lancaster and Knutson) and Farmington led 4-0 heading into the third.

Moehle scored with help from Lancaster and Enright to start the third period before Prior Lake scored their first goal of the game. After that, sophomore Kiersten Wood scored with help from juniors Grace Auge and Izzy Zwart and then Zimmer scored unassisted to make it final at 7-1.