Farmington boys' hockey ties with St. Cloud after overtime

Farmington dominated the first period and really much of the game, though the score did not reflect it. St. Cloud was the first to strike, scoring just over six minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead. However, The Tigers then scored two unanswered goals courtesy of seniors Quinn Rudrud and Mason Enright to lead 2-1 at the end of the first. Enright's goal was spectacular as he flipped it (intentionally or not is up for debate) up and over the goalie's head who was not able to react in time. Farmington controlled possession in the period and was much more physical than St. Cloud.

Toward the end of the second period, junior Zach Walton put the Tigers up 3-1 scoring with under four minutes left in the period (assisted by fellow junior Aaron Gruber) after a scramble in front of the St. Cloud net. While the period was much more competitive, Farmington still had several dangerous chances and outshot St. Cloud significantly through the first two periods.

St. Cloud scored just a couple minutes into the third period to cut Farmington's lead to 3-2. There then was a controversial sequence where Rudrud checked a St. Cloud player in what appeared to be a clean hit but the refs called him for contact to the head, a major penalty. However, another St. Cloud player was then called for a retaliation against Rudrud and given two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. So the two teams went on to play 4-on-4 for two minutes and St. Cloud scored to tie the game. St. Cloud then had the power-play for the next three minutes but Farmington was able to survive. The last few minutes of the third period saw some intense play and close calls for both sides before going to overtime.

Neither side was able to break the tie in overtime and the game ended at 3-3. Farmington continues its three-game homestand Saturday against the Cadets and then Apple Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 4. This was St. Cloud's season opener. Rudrud leads the team with two goals as after scoring just two goals in their first two games, the Tigers got their offense going against St. Cloud.