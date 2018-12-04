Farmington dominated the first period against St. Cloud and really much of the game, though the score did not reflect it. St. Cloud was the first to strike, scoring just over six minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead. The Tigers then scored two unanswered goals courtesy of seniors Quinn Rudrud and Mason Enright to lead 2-1 at the end of the first. Enright's goal was spectacular as he flipped it up and over the goalie's head who was not able to react in time.

Farmington controlled possession in the period and was much more physical than St. Cloud.

Toward the end of the second period, junior Zach Walton, assisted by fellow junior Aaron Gruber, put the Tigers up 3-1 scoring with under four minutes left in the period after a scramble in front of the St. Cloud net. While the period was much more competitive, Farmington still had several dangerous chances and outshot St. Cloud significantly through the first two periods.

St. Cloud scored just a couple minutes into the third period to cut Farmington's lead to 3-2.

Then was a controversial sequence where Rudrud checked a St. Cloud player in what appeared to be a clean hit but the refs called him for contact to the head, a major penalty. However, another St. Cloud player was then called for a retaliation against Rudrud and given two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. So the two teams played 4-on-4 for two minutes and St. Cloud scored to tie the game. St. Cloud then had the power play for the next three minutes but Farmington was able to survive. The last few minutes of the third period saw some intense play and close calls for both sides before going to overtime. Neither side was able to break the tie in overtime and the game ended at 3-3.

St. Thomas Academy

The Tigers quickly fell behind at home to St. Thomas Academy, the No. 6-ranked team in Class AA, on Saturday and were unable to mount a comeback. The Cadets scored first, but Farmington was able to answer on a goal from junior Ryan Gruber, assisted by Willis. However, St. Thomas Academy then scored two more goals in the first to lead 3-1 heading into the second period.

The Cadets scored once more in the second period and to start the third, extending their lead to 5-1. Ryan Gruber scored again later in the third with help from Aaron Gruber on the power play to make it 5-2, but St. Thomas Academy scored once more to seal the 6-2 win.

The Cadets outshot the Tigers 29-17 and were 2-for-4 on the power play while Farmington was 1-for-4.