The Tigers traveled to Eden Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and then head to Eastview on Thursday, Dec. 20. The day after Christmas is the first round of the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic.

This past week Farmington went to Shakopee and won in overtime before falling to Eagan on Saturday. Against the Sabres there was no score after the first period but freshman Claire Enright scored unassisted midway through the second to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. From there, Shakopee scored two goals of their own to take the lead, 2-1, heading into the third period. Less than 30 seconds into the third, junior Grace Auge scored on a power play assisted by sophomore Brenna Fuhrman to tie the game.

Shakopee scored another go-ahead goal just minutes later but Farmington was able to send the game into overtime on a goal by sophomore Carly Lancaster with help from Fuhrman and sophomore Jayden Siefert. Thirteen seconds into overtime, freshman Samantha Moehle scored unassisted to win the game for the Tigers.

Saturday, Farmington fell behind quickly at home to the Eagan Wildcats but were able to make a comeback. The Wildcats scored two goals late in the first period and then another at the start of the second to lead 3-0. The Tigers then scored two goals in 15 seconds courtesy of Auge (assisted by sophomore Olivia Helleson and senior Cassie Knutson) and Moehle (with help from Enright and Lancaster). However, they were unable to complete the comeback as neither team scored in the third period and Farmington fell 3-2.