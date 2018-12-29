Hosting the Louis Schmitz

The Tigers' first game was against Hastings on Wednesday and they took care of business quickly. Three first period goals from freshman Claire Enright—who had two of them with help from sophomores Jayden Siefert and Carly Lancaster—and senior Cassie Knutson (assisted by Enright and sophomore Olivia Helleson) put the pressure on the Raiders early. Enright completed the hat trick in the second period assisted by Helleson and Knutson and all but sealed the win for Farmington. Freshman Samantha Moehle scored a fifth goal in the third period with help from sophomore Kiersten Wood and freshman Ava Johnson before Hastings ruined the shutout by scoring in the last minute of the game. Two of Farmington's goals came on power plays—Hastings only two penalties of the game—and the Tigers outshot the Raiders 36-16. The only statistical blemish for Farmington was their six penalties which resulted in two 5-on-3 opportunities for Hastings.

Farmington's second game of the tournament against Northfield was a much sterner test for the hosts. The first period was scoreless and so was the second until Northfield took a 1-0 lead more than halfway through the period. Enright scored in the final minutes of the third period with help from eighth-grader Madison Kadrlik to send them game to overtime. Just 10 seconds into the overtime period, Moehle scored the game-winner assisted by Enright to give the Tigers the win. Farmington vastly outshot Northfield 28-10 and there was only one penalty called the whole game.

Friday's final game against New Prague saw an outpouring of offense from the Tigers as they scored two goals in the first period from Enright (on the power play with help from sophomore Brenna Fuhrman) and a short-handed score from Moehle.

Leading New Prague 2-0 heading into the second, Farmington scored four more goals in the second period. Fuhrman scored on the power play with help from Enright and junior Grace Auge, Johnson scored with help from Wood, Moehl scored her second goal of the game assisted by Lancaster and senior Kelsie Vincent and Lancaster added a goal herself with help from Enright and Moehle. New Prague scored on goal in the period as well but trailed 6-1 heading into the third. They also scored two more goals in the third to make it 6-3 but Auge added an insurance goal with help from Fuhrman for the 7-3 final.

Farmington outshot New Prague 45-23 and were 100 percent on their two power plays. However, penalties were again a problem as the Tigers committed seven of them, but New Prague was only able to capitalize on the advantage once.

Farmington hosts Lakeville North on Thursday, Jan. 3, and then goes to Maple Grove on Saturday, Jan. 5.